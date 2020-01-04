BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0255 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $9,503.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022344 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,695,422 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

