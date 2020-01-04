Blakecoin (BLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $14,321.00 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,342 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

