BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $54,675.00 and $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039304 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000700 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 106,223,258 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

