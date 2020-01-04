BLAST Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $67,831.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00038932 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000712 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 106,223,258 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.