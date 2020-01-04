BlitzPredict (XBP) Hits Market Cap of $88,680.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $88,680.00 and approximately $684.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004136 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000870 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

