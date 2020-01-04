Block Array Market Cap Achieves $9,856.00 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Block Array has a market capitalization of $9,856.00 and approximately $1,770.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

About Block Array

ARY is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

