Block-Logic Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $90,425.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

