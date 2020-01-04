Blocklancer (LNC) Hits Market Cap of $21,128.00

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Blocklancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Blocklancer has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Blocklancer has a market cap of $21,128.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blocklancer Profile

Blocklancer launched on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The official message board for Blocklancer is publication.blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net.

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocklancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

