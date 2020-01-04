Blocklancer (LNC) Reaches Market Cap of $20,132.00

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Blocklancer has a total market capitalization of $20,132.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocklancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocklancer Profile

Blocklancer’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocklancer Token Trading

Blocklancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocklancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

