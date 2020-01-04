Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $199,077.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Kucoin. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $199,077.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC.

