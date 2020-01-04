Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $6,728.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,440,353 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

