BlockStamp (BST) Trading 1,540.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $41.98 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00021808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 1,540.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

999 (999) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039287 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000691 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003987 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000707 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004061 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,708,289 coins and its circulating supply is 26,165,323 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.