Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLMN stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

