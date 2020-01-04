Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.74 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

