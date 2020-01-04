Blue Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $399,267.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and TOPBTC. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $399,267.00 and $38.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.96 or 0.05889963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.