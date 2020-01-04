Bluzelle Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $558,881.00 (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $558,881.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $50.98 and $24.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,369,136 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

