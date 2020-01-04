BoatPilot Token One Day Volume Tops $1,164.00 (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BoatPilot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. BoatPilot Token has a total market cap of $59,927.00 and $1,164.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io. The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot. BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io.

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.