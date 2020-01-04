Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,700.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $76,700.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,079,345 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

