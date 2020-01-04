BOLT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $1.05 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01480876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00123232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,224,970 tokens. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

