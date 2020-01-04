BOMB Market Capitalization Achieves $571,462.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. BOMB has a market cap of $571,462.00 and approximately $35,153.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00008064 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057885 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084222 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001214 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00063411 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,435.77 or 1.00056463 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001943 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,367 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.