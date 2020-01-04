Bonpay (BON) One Day Volume Hits $2,004.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market cap of $76,170.00 and $2,004.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01480876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00123232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

