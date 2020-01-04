Bonpay Reaches Market Cap of $74,639.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a total market cap of $74,639.00 and approximately $2,179.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

