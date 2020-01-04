Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,097.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,065.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,637.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2,082.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,953.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,944.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 101.39 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

