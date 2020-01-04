BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $10.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $933,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 805,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.