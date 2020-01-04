BOScoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $943,145.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $943,145.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063620 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,194,053,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,556,707 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

