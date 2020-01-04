Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NYSE:TNDM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boston Scientific and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 0 17 1 3.06 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 2 11 0 2.85

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $48.62, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $75.92, indicating a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.82 billion 6.38 $1.67 billion $1.47 30.60 Tandem Diabetes Care $183.87 million 19.07 -$122.61 million ($2.55) -23.27

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 10.49% 23.10% 8.94% Tandem Diabetes Care -7.19% -9.44% -5.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, microcatheters, and drainage catheters to treat various cancers. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to treat abnormalities; remote patient management system; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, mapping system, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and palliate pulmonary diseases within the airway and lungs; products to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; deep brain stimulation systems for the treatment of parkinson's disease, tremor, and intractable primary and secondary dystonia; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

