Bounty0x (BNTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $271,826.00 and $36.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

