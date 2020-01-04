BoutsPro Hits Market Cap of $159,544.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $159,544.00 and approximately $23,860.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

