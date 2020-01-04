BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. In the last week, BOX Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $3.11 million and $20,640.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007115 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

