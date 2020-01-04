BOX Token (BOX) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $21,095.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007238 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

