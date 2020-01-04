BQT (BQTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $182,231.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a market cap of $12.04 million and $182,231.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.61 or 0.05941480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,285,838 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

