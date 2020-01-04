BriaCoin (BRIA) Price Down 11.7% Today

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a market cap of $22,303.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,628.62 or 2.39891250 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

