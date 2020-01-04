Brickblock (BBK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,429.00

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Brickblock has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Brickblock alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058278 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084570 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001068 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00059714 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,334.41 or 1.00055629 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Brickblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brickblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.