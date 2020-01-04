Brickblock Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, Brickblock has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $11,226.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00058004 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00083535 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001202 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,495.74 or 0.99866351 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

