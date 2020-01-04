Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDGE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,697,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDGE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 50,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,200. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $656.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

