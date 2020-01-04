Brokerages Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $460,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 442.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply