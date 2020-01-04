Brokerages Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $460,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 442.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.