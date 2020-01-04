Brokerages Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report $670.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.70 million to $709.42 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $585.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.75 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

