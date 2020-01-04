Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the highest is $3.51 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $13.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.56 billion to $13.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

