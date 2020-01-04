Brokerages Anticipate Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will post sales of $734.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $725.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $744.00 million. Legg Mason reported sales of $704.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,552,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Legg Mason by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Legg Mason by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

LM stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

