Brokerages Anticipate Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Lovesac reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Lovesac’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $36,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause acquired 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $345,304. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $15.34 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

