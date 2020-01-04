Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Billion

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $9.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.05 billion and the highest is $9.47 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $39.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.70 billion to $39.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.93 billion to $42.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 64.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $54.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $57.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.76%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply