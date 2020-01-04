Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $9.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.05 billion and the highest is $9.47 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $39.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.70 billion to $39.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.93 billion to $42.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 64.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $54.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $57.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.76%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.