Brokerages Anticipate Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Seacor’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CKH opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.80. Seacor has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.84 million. Analysts predict that Seacor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the third quarter worth $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Seacor by 325.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seacor in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacor in the second quarter valued at $250,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

