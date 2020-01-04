Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report sales of $441.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.60 million. Stepan posted sales of $466.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $128,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stepan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stepan by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stepan by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

