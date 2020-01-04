Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $15.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Shares of WM stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,698. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

