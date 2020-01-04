Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.39 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

