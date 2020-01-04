Brokerages Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce $5.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $5.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $21.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.94 million, with estimates ranging from $19.33 million to $23.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $67,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,236.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,235. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

