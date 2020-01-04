Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report sales of $2.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Crown stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $2,039,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Crown by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Saya Management LP grew its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 288,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Crown by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

