Brokerages Expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.50 Million

Analysts expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post sales of $10.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.92 million. CryoPort reported sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $35.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $35.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.12 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $58.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $152,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CYRX opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $589.57 million, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

