Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post sales of $898.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $887.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $905.30 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $873.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

DECK opened at $173.46 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.98.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,150 shares in the company, valued at $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.3% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

