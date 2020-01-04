Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $11.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.47 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $10.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $46.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.85 billion to $47.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.36 billion to $49.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $10,374,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

